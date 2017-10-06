Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AAON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 132,761.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,753,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AAON by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 213,289 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 857,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,503,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 994,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON Inc. alerts:

In other AAON news, Director Jack E. Short sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $161,528.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in AAON, Inc. (AAON)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-invests-1-79-million-in-aaon-inc-aaon.html.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) traded up 0.57% on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,141 shares. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.