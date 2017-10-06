Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,802 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Exact Sciences Corporation worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Exact Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ EXAS) traded up 1.14% on Friday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 231,892 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock’s market cap is $5.80 billion.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.18) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 81,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,821,139.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,285,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.71 per share, for a total transaction of $94,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,955.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,444 shares of company stock worth $10,412,421. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

