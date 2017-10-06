Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $1,323,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC held its position in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 32,885,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550,313 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,268,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,622 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $52,393,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,690 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE APO) traded up 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,083 shares. Apollo Global Management, LLC has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $432.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.29 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, LLC will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $2,761,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,399,918 shares of company stock valued at $39,210,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

