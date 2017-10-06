Intrepid Potash (IPI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intrepid Potash earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3387084787526 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Intrepid Potash Inc alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE IPI) traded down 7.057% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.885. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,227 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $476.39 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG lowered Intrepid Potash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/intrepid-potash-ipi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

In related news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,011.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $54,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,122,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.