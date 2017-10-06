Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €3.25 ($3.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.02 ($3.55).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) opened at 2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of €45.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a one year low of €1.85 and a one year high of €3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.75.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

