Intersect ENT (XENT) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) is one of 84 public companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intersect ENT to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $87.16 million -$19.71 million -45.14 Intersect ENT Competitors $827.23 million $159.49 million 36.45

Intersect ENT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -22.94% -17.60% -15.64% Intersect ENT Competitors -127.02% -36.19% -10.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Intersect ENT Competitors 162 1110 2438 88 2.65

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $27.11, suggesting a potential downside of 14.21%. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Intersect ENT’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care. The Company’s commercial products are the PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis. The Company is building a portfolio of products based on its drug releasing bio-absorbable implant technology that are designed to provide localized drug delivery to treat patients across the continuum of care in chronic sinusitis. The Company markets PROPEL, which is indicated for use following ethmoid sinus surgery, and PROPEL Mini, which is indicated for use following ethmoid and/or frontal sinus surgery.

