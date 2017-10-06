International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (ICAGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (NASDAQ:ICAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Davy Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (NASDAQ ICAGY) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares. International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

