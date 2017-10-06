International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Davy Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 680 ($9.02) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG set a GBX 685 ($9.09) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 665 ($8.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.95) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 515.92 ($6.84).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) opened at 611.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 603.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.42. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52-week low of GBX 281.73 and a 52-week high of GBX 638.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 12.91 billion.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

