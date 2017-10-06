International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Stake Held by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. maintained its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. International Business Machines Corporation comprises approximately 0.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 845.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 85.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 14.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/international-business-machines-corporation-ibm-stake-held-by-piershale-financial-group-inc.html.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Vetr upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) traded down 0.1681% on Friday, hitting $146.4733. 739,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1565 and a beta of 0.95.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.