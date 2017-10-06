International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $182.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBM. Vetr cut shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.26 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) traded down 0.200% on Friday, reaching $146.426. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,136 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $182.79. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.153 and a beta of 0.95.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,720,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,464,000 after acquiring an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

