Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $72.76

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.73, but opened at $72.76. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 4,261,854 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

The company’s market cap is $1.75 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.24% and a negative net margin of 543.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 459.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($13.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David Shapiro sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $68,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,133.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $90,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,920 shares of company stock worth $672,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

