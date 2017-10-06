Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 1,623 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $76,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ IBKR) traded down 0.10% on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 418,892 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Get Interactive Brokers Group Inc. alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/interactive-brokers-group-inc-ibkr-vice-chairman-earl-h-nemser-sells-1623-shares.html.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.