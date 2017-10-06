Intelsat S.A. (I) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on I. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Intelsat S.A. alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE I) traded up 6.859% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.668. 737,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.988 and a beta of 2.12.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.16 million. Intelsat had a net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Intelsat will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/intelsat-s-a-i-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 222,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.