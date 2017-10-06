Intelsat S.A. (I) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.08

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 3,823,208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Intelsat in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Intelsat S.A. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $742.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.16 million. Intelsat had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 36.95%. Intelsat’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intelsat S.A. will post ($0.78) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intelsat by 15.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intelsat by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intelsat by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Intelsat S.A. (I) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.08” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/intelsat-s-a-i-hits-new-52-week-high-at-6-08.html.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.