Intel Corporation (INTC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.51.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. 18,069,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other Intel Corporation news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,072,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $73,486.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,774.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Intel Corporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 139,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Intel Corporation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 93,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Intel Corporation by 39.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Corporation by 8.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Intel Corporation by 92.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 84,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

