Instinet Reiterates Neutral Rating for Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Instinet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $201.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $198.00. Instinet’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $183.30 in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.46.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE DPZ) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.06. 363,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $221.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $628.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post $5.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 115.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

