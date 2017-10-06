Insider Selling: The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) COO Sells $753,625.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) COO Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $753,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,511.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert David Perdue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $670,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $666,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $619,375.00.

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) opened at 60.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The Trade Desk Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 13.92%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/insider-selling-the-trade-desk-inc-ttd-coo-sells-753625-00-in-stock.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 665.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.