Insider Selling: The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) COO Sells $753,625.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) COO Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $753,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,511.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robert David Perdue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $670,750.00.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $666,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $619,375.00.
Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) opened at 60.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The Trade Desk Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $62.86.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 13.92%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 665.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.
