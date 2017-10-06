Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Sells $200,250.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $200,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE SCHW) opened at 45.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.68.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. BidaskClub upgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 31.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab Corporation

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

