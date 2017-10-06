Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Director Sells $32,299.80 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Howard E. Friedman sold 1,010 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $32,299.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) traded down 0.47% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,552 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $679.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18,421.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,884,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,113,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,377.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,751,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4,601.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,400 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

