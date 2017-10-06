Insider Selling: Oracle Corporation (ORCL) EVP Sells $1,141,553.00 in Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 23,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dorian Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Dorian Daley sold 25,776 shares of Oracle Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,536.80.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at 48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. Oracle Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle Corporation from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Oracle Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,195,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,495,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,750,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,397,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

