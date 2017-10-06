Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) EVP Sells $605,070.00 in Stock

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP David Sangster sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $605,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, David Sangster sold 5,891 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $131,899.49.

On Tuesday, September 5th, David Sangster sold 27,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $570,510.00.

On Monday, July 31st, David Sangster sold 27,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $574,560.00.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) opened at 23.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. Nutanix Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.59 billion.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 59.72% and a negative return on equity of 295.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc. will post ($0.94) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,043,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,063,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $27,315,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 412,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

