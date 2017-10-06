Insider Selling: MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) CEO Sells $470,793.06 in Stock

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $470,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Lee Stollmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MINDBODY Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $420,591.69.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $445,781.07.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ MB) opened at 27.65 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.28 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. MINDBODY, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. MINDBODY’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINDBODY, Inc. will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/insider-selling-mindbody-inc-mb-ceo-sells-470793-06-in-stock.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MINDBODY by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MINDBODY by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MINDBODY by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MINDBODY by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in MINDBODY by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MB. BidaskClub upgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on MINDBODY in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.