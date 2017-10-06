Insider Selling: Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) EVP Sells $217,067.34 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $217,067.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,711.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) opened at 40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.75. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 49,025.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,204,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,584,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,490,000 after buying an additional 565,508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,305,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,895,000 after buying an additional 389,922 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 32.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 320,067 shares in the last quarter.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

