Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (GGG) Director Sells $94,799.10 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $94,799.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Etchart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Eric Etchart sold 757 shares of Graco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $90,234.40.

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) opened at 124.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.36 million. Graco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,481,000 after buying an additional 104,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,397,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,021,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,196,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,974,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 59.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,463,000 after buying an additional 244,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

