Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) SVP Sells $1,373,063.40 in Stock

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP D Scott Coward sold 29,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $1,373,063.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ EXAS) opened at 48.13 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The company’s market capitalization is $5.73 billion.
Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative net margin of 83.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $57.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 90.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 25.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Vetr cut shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.46 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.
About Exact Sciences Corporation
Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
