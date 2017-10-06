Insider Buying: Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Insider Acquires £125.96 in Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Tony Durrant bought 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £125.96 ($167.08).

On Friday, September 1st, Tony Durrant bought 223 shares of Premier Oil PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($165.65).

On Tuesday, August 1st, Tony Durrant bought 213 shares of Premier Oil PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £125.67 ($166.69).

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (PMO) opened at 67.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 342.24 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.49. Premier Oil PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 42.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 99.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.90) target price on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premier Oil PLC from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Premier Oil PLC from GBX 57 ($0.76) to GBX 72 ($0.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 76.33 ($1.01).

About Premier Oil PLC

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s operations are located and managed in six business units: the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan (including Mauritania), the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the Rest of the World.

