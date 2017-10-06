Insider Buying: Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Insider Buys £91,475.96 in Stock

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) insider Martin McGann bought 55,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £91,475.96 ($121,336.99).

Martin McGann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Martin McGann sold 215,576 shares of Londonmetric Property PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £353,544.64 ($468,954.29).

On Monday, September 25th, Martin McGann bought 62,500 shares of Londonmetric Property PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £104,375 ($138,446.74).

On Wednesday, September 27th, Martin McGann bought 92,764 shares of Londonmetric Property PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £153,060.60 ($203,025.07).

On Friday, September 29th, Martin McGann bought 62,500 shares of Londonmetric Property PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £104,375 ($138,446.74).

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) opened at 170.30 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.17 billion. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 138.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Monday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 195 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 172.17 ($2.28).

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.

