Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) insider Lifeco U.S. Holding Great-West purchased 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,899,004.94.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) opened at 35.92 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08.

Get Great-West Lifeco Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Insider Purchases C$2,899,004.94 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/insider-buying-great-west-lifeco-inc-gwo-insider-purchases-c2899004-94-in-stock.html.

Separately, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.70.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.