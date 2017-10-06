Insider Buying: Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Insider Purchases C$2,899,004.94 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) insider Lifeco U.S. Holding Great-West purchased 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,899,004.94.
Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) opened at 35.92 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.
Separately, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.70.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.