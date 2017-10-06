Insider Buying: AdEPT Telecom plc (ADT) Insider Purchases 3,250 Shares of Stock

AdEPT Telecom plc (LON:ADT) insider John Peter Swaite purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,912.50 ($13,148.30).

Shares of AdEPT Telecom plc (LON ADT) traded down 0.83% on Friday, reaching GBX 300.00. 7,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 71.10 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.12. AdEPT Telecom plc has a one year low of GBX 206.80 and a one year high of GBX 385.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from AdEPT Telecom plc’s previous dividend of $3.75.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.78) price target on shares of AdEPT Telecom plc in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

AdEPT Telecom plc Company Profile

AdEPT Telecom plc is an independent telecommunications provider. The Company offers a complete unified communications portfolio, such as fixed line calls, line rental, mobile, data connectivity, hardware, managed services, wireless fidelity (WiFi), Internet protocol (IP) telephony and information technology (IT) services.

