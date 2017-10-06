Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (IPCC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.44% of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation worth $87,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC) opened at 94.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.86. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $101.70.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

