Industries Canada In Omni-Lite Buys 11,300 Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML) Stock

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML) insider Industries Canada In Omni-Lite bought 11,300 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,645.00.

Industries Canada In Omni-Lite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 3,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$4,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 3,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$5,070.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 2,200 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,740.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 400 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$676.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 3,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 3,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 5,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.77 per share, with a total value of C$8,850.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 6,300 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,025.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 4,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Industries Canada In Omni-Lite acquired 3,500 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$5,950.00.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc is a research and development company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of precision components forged from composite and other alloyed materials. The Company operates through four business segments: Military, Aerospace, Specialty Automotive, and Sports and Recreation.

