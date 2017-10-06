Independent Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $252,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $259,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,636 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 11,520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,223,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,720 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $92,495,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) opened at 114.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Union Pacific Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

