Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8267402401067 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Independent Bank Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Independent Bank Corporation alerts:

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ IBCP) traded up 1.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,138 shares. The company has a market cap of $475.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Independent Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corporation will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/independent-bank-corporation-ibcp-earning-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.