Independence Holding (IHC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Independence Holding earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3158982122474 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE IHC) remained flat at $26.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Independence Holding has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $26.55.

Independence Holding Company (IHC) is a holding company principally engaged in the life and health insurance business. The Company’s segments include Medical Stop-Loss; Fully Insured Health; Group disability, life and DBL; Individual life, annuities and other, and Corporate. The Company is a writer across the nation of excess or stop-loss insurance for self-insured employer groups that desire to manage the risk of large medical claims (Medical Stop-Loss).

