Ihi Corp (IHICY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Ihi Corp (IHICY) traded up 1.99% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares. Ihi Corp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Ihi Corp Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the United States, Asia, Central and South America, Europe, and internationally. It offers energy systems, such as boilers, components for nuclear power plants, facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines, environment responsive systems, and lithium-ion batteries.

