Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) Receives $9.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICON. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sidoti began coverage on Iconix Brand Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $9.00 price target on Iconix Brand Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,400 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,741,989 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 501,393 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,695,624 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 180,723 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 580.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 169,375 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iconix Brand Group (ICON) traded down 2.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,431 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $320.28 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The brand management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 82.22%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iconix Brand Group will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

