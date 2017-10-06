ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,528,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082,436 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.36% of ICICI Bank Limited worth $103,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 9,570.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 1,269.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,277,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,354 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank Limited in the second quarter worth approximately $86,396,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 90.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,738,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351,380 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 102.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,055,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091,901 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICICI Bank Limited alerts:

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/icici-bank-limited-ibn-position-boosted-by-capital-world-investors.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBN. ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICICI Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) opened at 8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. ICICI Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.70.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank Limited had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.