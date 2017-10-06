IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

IBKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) opened at 82.30 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.32.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). IBERIABANK Corporation had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,147.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $492,016.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,506.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

