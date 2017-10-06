IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on IBERIABANK Corporation from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get IBERIABANK Corporation alerts:

Shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 155,811 shares. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.73 million. IBERIABANK Corporation had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.68 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/iberiabank-corporation-ibkc-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

In related news, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $492,016.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,506.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBERIABANK Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.