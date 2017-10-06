IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Position Boosted by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 3.7% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.66% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,801,000 after acquiring an additional 149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,797,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) traded up 0.25% on Friday, hitting $121.95. 252,258 shares of the stock were exchanged. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $767.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.16%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

