Hydro One Ltd (H) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$25.50 to C$24.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.75.

Get Hydro One Ltd alerts:

Shares of Hydro One (TSE H) opened at 22.34 on Monday. Hydro One has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/hydro-one-ltd-h-price-target-cut-to-c23-00-by-analysts-at-barclays-plc.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution utility in Ontario. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 306 transmission stations, as well as 1,026 distribution and regulating stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.