HSBC Holdings plc Upgrades Tiffany & Co. (TIF) to Buy

HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 94.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $97.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 56,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.03 per share, with a total value of $4,935,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 267,064 shares of company stock worth $23,789,094. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 325,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

