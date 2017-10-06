HSBC Holdings plc Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) to Hold

HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS AG downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE ASR) traded down 1.14% on Tuesday, hitting $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average is $198.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $229.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $158.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post $8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/hsbc-holdings-plc-lowers-grupo-aeroportuario-del-sureste-s-a-de-c-v-asr-to-hold.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 446,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,278,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 14.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 231,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 388.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 79,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.