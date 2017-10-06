HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give Rio Tinto plc (RIO) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 3,900 ($51.73) target price on Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Friday, July 14th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,000 ($53.06) to GBX 4,100 ($54.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,000 ($53.06) to GBX 4,200 ($55.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,200 ($55.71) to GBX 4,300 ($57.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,808.75 ($50.52).
Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON RIO) opened at 3689.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,576.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,319.91. Rio Tinto plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,550.05 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,784.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 66.14 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 83.13 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.
In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,501 ($46.44) per share, with a total value of £385.11 ($510.82). Also, insider W Sam H. Laidlaw purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,420 ($45.36) per share, for a total transaction of £256,500 ($340,230.80).
About Rio Tinto plc
Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.
