H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) traded up 0.912% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.905. 1,789,934 shares of the company traded hands. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.136 and a beta of 0.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,955.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in H&R Block by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in H&R Block by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

