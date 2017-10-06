Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Position Held by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,727.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE HST) opened at 18.32 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

