Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Position Boosted by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,114,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,467,000 after buying an additional 842,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,176,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,819,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,900,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,906,000 after acquiring an additional 280,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,701,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 1,754,658 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

