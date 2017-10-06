Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.99. Horizon Pharma PLC shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 1,040,906 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS AG set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.29. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. The business had revenue of $289.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

