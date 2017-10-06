Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.20 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNL. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.33.
Horizon North Logistics (TSE HNL) traded up 1.84% on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 339,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock’s market cap is $240.11 million.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
About Horizon North Logistics
Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.
