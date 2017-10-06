Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,979 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) opened at 63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $64.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 37,577 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 274% compared to the average daily volume of 10,041 call options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,979 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-purchases-2979-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.